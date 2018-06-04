Uttar Pradesh: Relatives of Unnao rape victim return to village home

The family was shifted to the guesthouse after the girl’s father died in judicial custody on April 9. (Express file photo by Vishal Srivastav) The family was shifted to the guesthouse after the girl’s father died in judicial custody on April 9. (Express file photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Six relatives of the 17-year-old girl from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, who has accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her, have returned to their village. Officials said the girl’s grandmother, mother, three younger sisters and brother returned home on Saturday under police protection.

The teenager remains at a government guesthouse, 13 km from the village, where the family had taken refuge around two months ago. Her uncle, aunt and a cousin too have stayed back. The family was shifted to the guesthouse after the girl’s father died in judicial custody on April 9.

“Our house was locked and as there was no one to look after the farm land. So, we decided that a few family members should return. Since heavy force is deployed in the village, we are sure no untoward incident would occur. The rest of us will return soon.”

SHO Javed Akhtar said a provincial armed constabulary platoon has been deployed outside the family’s house.

