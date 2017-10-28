Relation between India, China will continue to foster in future: Chinese Consul General Ma Zhanwu

Ma Zhanwu, Consulate General of China, in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo) Ma Zhanwu, Consulate General of China, in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo)

The Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Ma Zhanwu on Friday asserted that the relation between China and India would continue to foster in future and there was lot of scope for economic development. In an interaction with the media on the recently concluded 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese Consul General said there would be “new developments” in the relation between the two countries in the coming months. “Doklam is behind us. In the new era, the China-India relations will continue to develop with joint efforts. In the next few months, there will new developments in the relation between the two countries,” Zhanwu said.

Responding to queries on whether resolutions adopted in the 19th Congress of the CPC will have an impact on the economic relation between China and India, the diplomat said, “In terms of Chinese economic development, we will work hard to improve the quality and efficiency and we will have reforms. This will give a lot of opportunities for cooperation with other countries, particularly with India. I believe that India is a country, which is very strong in service and industries…especially in IT industries. There are lot of things that we can do together.”

The Chinese Consul General added, “More than 54 per cent and close to 60 per cent of China’s GDP is produced by the service industries. So the service industries will continue to develop. In this area, we can explore more opportunities. I will appeal to our friend in India to visit China more as there are many opportunities for economic cooperation, exchanges and joint ventures.”

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App