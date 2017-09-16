Rejection of symbol plea strange: Sharad Yadav camp to Election Commission

Sharad Yadav (File) Sharad Yadav (File)

Irked by the Election Commission refusing to take cognizance of its claim to the JD(U) poll symbol due to lack of supporting documents, the Sharad Yadav camp of the party has shot off a letter to the poll panel, saying that the ground is “hyper technical”. In a communication to Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti on September 14, Javed Raza, suspended party general secretary from the Sharad camp, also said it was “quite strange” that the EC disposed of their application without giving them an opportunity of adducing necessary documentation in support of their claim.

In the three-page letter, Raza said that in similar cases in the past, the commission had given opportunity to both groups to adduce documents and affidavits to back their claim. On Tuesday, the EC refused to take cognizance of the plea by the Sharad camp, which claims to be the “real JD(U)”. Besides pointing out that the plea was not backed by affidavits by party legislators and office-bearers, the EC said the documents did not bear the signature of Raza, who filed the application.

Taking objection to the order, Raza reminded the EC that it was “incumbent upon the commission” to have at least given them an opportunity of being heard.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App