Registration of properties in Kerala to go online 

With demonetisation causing a severe cash crunch, the Kerala government has taken steps for payment of registration fees online, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Thiruvananthapuram Monday. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been tasked to introduce the facility, he said in a Facebook post. The Chief Minister said scrapping of high value currency notes had caused severe currency shortage, affecting registration of properties, thus causing hardships to people.

To resolve this, the government had decided to introduce e-payment facility, he said. Due to currency shortage, the registration fees can also be deposited via Demand Draft, he said, adding government was considering introducing more such services online.