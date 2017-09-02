Register complaint if it discloses cognizable offence: HC

Madras High Court (Files) Madras High Court (Files)

The Madras High Court has observed that the Additional Director General Of Police, Social Justice and Human Rights Wing, was not justified in keeping a complaint unattended without further action after receiving it. The court directed the police Inspector, Dharmapuri, to register a complaint if it discloses a cognizable offence. “If the information received by the police discloses commission of a cognizable offence then the same shall be forthwith registered,” Justice MS Ramesh said.

“If the information received does not disclose a cognizable offence, the Inspector of Police shall conduct a preliminary inquiry to ascertain whether cognizable offence is disclosed therein or not and such inquiry shall be completed within a period of seven days from the date of information,” he said.

If the inquiry disclosed the commission of a cognizable offence, the FIR must be registered, the judge said.

A criminal original petition was filed by Srinivasan, working as a peon at Repco Bank, Dharmapuri Division, for a direction to police to register his complaint against the Chief Manager of the Bank and others. He alleged that the chief manager humiliated him in front of other colleagues, saying he belonged to the scheduled caste. His complaint to the bank MD resulted in his transfer from Dharmapuri to Pollachi without any breathing time to report, the petitioner alleged.

He submitted that he filed a complaint with the Additional Director General Of Police, Social Justice and Human Rights Wing, explaining the harassment and discrimination and also the humiliation meted out to him. He said he had also complained to the Inspector of Police, Dharmapuri. The petitioner said he moved the court as no action was taken on his complaint.

