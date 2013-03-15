Family of cop killed in mishap to get Rs 40 lakh compensation

The family members of a Delhi Police head constable,who died in a road accident last year,have been awarded a compensation of over Rs 40 lakh by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) here.

The MACT directed Ghaziabad resident Mohammed Akram,who was riding the offending two wheeler,to pay Rs 40,02,976 to the wife and two children of deceased Ram Kewal Singh Yadav.

“In view of the statement of eyewitness and documents available on record,it is prima facie proved that deceased Yadav died due to injuries suffered in the road accident caused due to rash and negligent driving of respondent no. 1 (scooter driver),” MACT Presiding Officer Dinesh Bhatt said.

Yadav’s family members,residents of Uttar Pradesh,told the court that the accident took place on June 14 last year when 49-year-old Yadav was going towards the DCP office on the Ring Road.

Yadav,who was on foot,was crossing the road and was being hit by the rashly driven offending scooter,they said. He was taken to a hospital but died during the treatment.

The family members said that Yadav,as a head constable,was earning over Rs 32,000 per month. The scooter owner Akram,however,said that the victim

was careless and the accident took place due to Yadav’s negligence as he was drunk at that time.

The tribunal rejected his contention saying,”There is no proof to suggest that the deceased was in drunken condition. Yadav was a pedestrian and Akram was driving a motorised vehicle,therefore,it was incumbent upon him to be more careful while driving the offending vehicle.”

