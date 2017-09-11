Regional tussle, unmet promises confront Congess team in Jammu

Party leaders also appeared divided over the issue of Article 35A. While some emphasised on its continuance, others asked the party high command not to support it. (Photo: PTI) Party leaders also appeared divided over the issue of Article 35A. While some emphasised on its continuance, others asked the party high command not to support it. (Photo: PTI)

A Congress group led by former PM Manmohan Singh, which reached Jammu Sunday to meet a cross-section of people on J&K matters, was confronted by regional aspirations and non-implementation of promises made by the UPA-I government.

At a meeting with members of Congress executive committee in Jammu, a former legislator told the group, “Discrimination with Jammu and Ladakh is still going on. This needs to be addressed.”

An NC delegation led by MLA Devender Singh Rana met the panel and raised non-implementation of recommendations of working groups formed under UPA-I. Party leaders also appeared divided over the issue of Article 35A. While some emphasised on its continuance, others asked the party high command not to support it.

