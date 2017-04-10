Regional service hits air pocket, carriers oppose levy

An official from the Civil Aviation Ministry said though Delhi’s IGI airport is not an RCS airport, the concession has been extended by the Delhi government to support RCS on the ministry’s request. (Photo for representational purpose) An official from the Civil Aviation Ministry said though Delhi’s IGI airport is not an RCS airport, the concession has been extended by the Delhi government to support RCS on the ministry’s request. (Photo for representational purpose)

The Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) for providing air services to small towns is headed for an air pocket as no scheduled carrier, barring Air Asia (India), has started depositing the RCS levy with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The government has imposed a levy of Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per each departure flight on major routes, and the proceeds collected are to be used to subsidise flights on the unconnected regional routes.

The AAI, which is the nodal agency for managing the RCS Fund, has collected only about Rs 2 crore through the levy against the claim of around Rs 150 crore for period December-March, the sources said. The government last week awarded 128 routes to five airlines under the RCS, also known as Udan or Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik scheme.

Airlines operating RCS flights will sell 50 per cent of the tickets at fares not exceeding Rs 2,500 for one-hour flights, while they are allowed to charge market prices for the remaining 50 per cent seats. Under the scheme, the government is providing viability gap funding (VGF) to airlines to ensure that 50 per cent of the seats are sold at subsidised rates.

The government has estimated VGF expenditure of Rs 205 crore in a year, after the first set of 128 routes were bid out. This is expected to go up after more routes are bid out in future. The VGF is to be funded through the levy on departure flights on major routes. The Federation of India Airlines, which represents scheduled carriers like IndiGo, GoAir, SpiceJet and Jet Airways, has challenged imposition of the levy in the Delhi High Court.

“The RCS levy claimed by the AAI has gone up to around Rs 150 crore by March, from Rs 93 crore till February 15, whereas we had collected only Rs 1.15 crore till that date. The finance department is yet finalise the claims for March,” an official with the AAI said. “Only one airline has paid so far. While Air India is expected to pay, other airlines have gone to court against the levy,” the official said.

An official of the Civil Aviation Ministry said the government is engaging with private airlines opposed to the levy and does not expect it to affect the schedule of the rollout of RCS services. “Right now we do not require all the funds as the RCS rollout is being staggered till September. In the meantime, we expect the issue of levy to be settled amicably,” the official said.

Airlines including TruJet, SpiceJet, Air Deccan, Air Odisha and Air India subsidiary Alliance Air, won bids to operate on the routes that will connect 70 airports, including 31 unserved and 12 under-served ones under the scheme. Cities such as Agra, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Shimla, Jaisalmer, Gwalior, Puducherry, Porbandar, Kanpur, Burnpur, Cooch Behar, Bagdogra, Shillong, Jagdalpur and Dehradun, among others, will get connected through air services over the next few months.

