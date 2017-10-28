Regional parties earned Rs 221 crore in FY 2015-16; DMK was richest

Working president of DMK M K Stalin; the party topped the list with highest earning of Rs 77.63 crore in FY 2015-16. (File Photo) Working president of DMK M K Stalin; the party topped the list with highest earning of Rs 77.63 crore in FY 2015-16. (File Photo)

The income of 32 regional parties across the country for the financial year 2015-16 was Rs 221.48 crore, according to a report filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The report also states that the richest regional political party during the period was Tamil Nadu’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which recorded an income of Rs 77.63 crore, followed by the AIADMK (Rs 54.938 crore) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with Rs 15.978 crore.

However, the top three parties with the highest expenditure was Bihar’s JD(U) which spent Rs 23.46 crore, followed by TDP which spent Rs 13.107 crore and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with Rs 11.094 crore.

The report noted that 14 out of 32 regional parties incurred expenditure more than their total income, out of which three parties, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), JD(U) and Rashtriya Lok Dal have spent over 200 per cent of their total income during FY 2015-16. DMK, AIADMK and AIMIM have over 80 per cent of their income unspent.

The ADR report also pointed out that during FY 2015-16, the total income of DMK (Rs 77.63 crore) formed 35.05 per cent of the total income of all 32 regional parties which were analysed. The top three parties which declared highest income amounting to a total of Rs 148.547 crores, comprised of more than 67 per cent of the total income of 32 regional parties, collectively.

Total income declared by 32 Regional Parties in their ITRs for FY 2015-16 (All over India). (Source: ADR) Total income declared by 32 Regional Parties in their ITRs for FY 2015-16 (All over India). (Source: ADR)

While the debate for bringing political parties under the ambit of RTI continues, the report indicated that the total income of political parties from known donors (details of donors as available from contribution report submitted by parties to Election Commission) was Rs 90.74 crore, which is 44 per cent of the total income of the regional parties during FY 2015-16. Besides, total income of parties from unknown sources (income specified in IT Returns whose sources are unknown), for 2015-16 was Rs 40.61 crore, which is 20 per cent of the total income of the parties from all over India, the report stated.

The most common types of expenditure are election expenses, administrative and general expenses. Among the top five parties, which have reported spending the highest overall amount, JD(U) spent the maximum, Rs 14.03 crore on elections, while TDP spent Rs 8.93 crore on administrative and general expenses. AAP spent Rs 5.116 crore, the highest on propaganda expenses.

