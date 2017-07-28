Regional Forensic Science Lab gets DNA test centre

DNA centres will facilitate the police of Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Ahmednagar districts, who were earlier depended on centres in Mumbai or Pune for DNA test facility.(Source: File) DNA centres will facilitate the police of Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Ahmednagar districts, who were earlier depended on centres in Mumbai or Pune for DNA test facility.(Source: File)

A DNA test centre was opened at the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory here, a move which will facilitate the police of five districts in Nashik division to get DNA tests conducted within the city.

The centre was inaugurated by Commissioner of Police (Nashik city) Ravindrakumar Singhal, yesterday.

The senior official said this is the fourth centre in the state and first in North Maharashtra.

It will facilitate the police of Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Ahmednagar districts, who were earlier depended on centres in Mumbai or Pune for DNA test facility.

“DNA test report is produced in the court against an accused as an evidence. We had a forensic laboratory van at the Commissionerate to collect samples and then it would go to Mumbai or Pune. Now we can have the reports immediately,” he said.

Director of the laboratory, K V Kulkarni said till now there were five departments functional at the laboratory, but to get DNA tests done in rape and murder cases, police had to send the samples to Mumbai or Pune.

With the new centre, work load on Mumbai and Pune centres will be automatically reduced, he said.

