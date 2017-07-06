Regional cancer centre to come up in Goa

Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar (File Photo) Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar (File Photo)

The Goa government on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union health ministry to set up a regional cancer centre in the state. “The centre would be set up in the premises of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here and its infrastructure would be ready within six months,” Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters at Panaji. The MoU between the Union and state governments was signed in New Delhi, he said. The cancer centre, to be funded by the Union government, would be the first such facility in Goa and the Konkan region, he said.

Rane said the Union government has already sanctioned Rs 45 crore for the project, the infrastructure for which would be created by the Goa Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The minister said specialised staff would be posted at the centre.

The Goa government has constituted a three-member team to oversee implementation of the project. The team members include Goa health secretary and the dean of GMCH.

