Refrain from taking selfies on rail tracks, says Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. (express archives/File) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. (express archives/File)

RAILWAY MINISTER Piyush Goyal has urged people to refrain from taking selfies on rail tracks, days after a 22-year-old suffered serious injuries during one such attempt in Hyderabad. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

“In the last few days, I have seen news and videos in which there have been accidents of youth taking selfies or showing stunts near railway tracks. It is very disheartening to know about these accidents,” he said in his message issued by the Railway Ministry on Thursday.

“You all are the future of the country and my appeal is to avoid putting your life at risk and stay alert around the railway tracks. Follow the rules and signs and pay attention while approaching rail crossings,” he said.

Along with the message, the ministry has issued a number of posters with references from popular Bollywood songs like “Zindagi maut na banjaye sambhalo yaaron (Be cautious, life can turn into death)” from the film Sarfarosh, accompanied with images of people leaning out of trains.

VIDEO: Hyderabad student selfie bid ends in horror, gets hit by approaching train

In the video of the Hyderabad incident, which has gone viral on social media, the man identified as Siva is seen standing on the edge of the railway tracks holding up his phone with its front camera facing him and a train can be seen approaching him from behind. Voices of what is said to be railwaymen are heard in the background urging him to move away from the track. “Just one minute,” he is seen telling them while taking the selfie as the train fast approaches behind.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App