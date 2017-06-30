Refrain from giving political, communal colour to lynchings: Venkaiah Naidu

Calling lynchings ‘barbaric’, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu condemned such incidents, stating it is not acceptable in a civilised society. He appealed against giving lynchings a political or communal colour. His comments were prompted by the recent spate of mob lynchings across the country. “Lynching or killing any human being is condemnable, barbaric and civilised society cannot accept it. It is for the law enforcement agencies of the respective states to take the strongest possible action,” Naidu was quoted by news agency PTI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a speech on Thursday at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, said that killing in the name of cow protection is unacceptable. The same day, a Muslim man in Jharkhand was lynched to death by a mob for allegedly transporting meat. When asked about the same, Naidu said, “Let us not give it a religious colour. Let us not divide the society.”
Stressing that the PM had conveyed the Central government’s stand on the lynchings, that law should not be taken into one’s own hands, he said that there are some who are trying to give such events a political colour. “Some people are trying to overplay, some are trying to politicise it and some are trying to communalise it. I appeal (to them) not to politicise or communalise such incidents,” he said.
Naidu also said that it was the responsibility of each state to “take appropriate, prompt and strong action against the people who are responsible”. “Such acts bring bad name to the society and the country,” he added.
He urged people to respect law and not take matters into one’s own hands, as well as to approach the authorities of such incidents occur. “If any violation of law is seen, people must report to the law enforcement authorities and impress them to take action. And, if they do not take action, then people must protest asking for action,” he said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 30, 2017 at 10:58 pmDont think that people are all fools and s, you may be a brilliant rascal ,Naiduji but people see through your deceit. Do you expect us to believe that you and your party are not backing these killings? Why are the state governments in the states ruled by your party not taking severe action against the Gav Rakshaks Just go and make such speeches to your family members who may be gullible enough to believe your yarns.Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 10:57 pmmodi was welcomed by slippers in US with chanting as killer modi , in his rajkot speech 60 percent chairs were empty , fekus antyatra was conducted in agra delhi bhopal -Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 10:55 pmNormally every where street brawls take place for one reason or other. But sometimes they escalate into injuries and in some cases death.The media enters the scene and promotes social hate. The vested political parties fish in troubled water and create havoc.They are aware that social harmony in India is very fragile. The persons who gathered for Not in My Name event /protest are th e same persons who wept for Yaqub, Kasab and Afzal Guru. That is their character.Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 10:43 pmmadärchöd, lynching itself takes place on communal bases, keep your shítt talk with you only. your government has no intention of protecting them, just like in 2002.Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 10:46 pmNot happy, go to Phakistan the most sacred and peaceful heaven created by the BritishReply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 10:38 pmIf its not communal, then whatelse you shameless?Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 10:38 pmWhen will you Mr.Naidu put behind the bars the Hindus (the Rajputs) responsible for the Saharanpur incident?Have put the police officers who shot those jail escapees in Bhopal?More relevant is the question: When will you stop the killings of Muslims and the SCs/STs?When will you apologize for the Gujarat riots? How sad to see you Mr.Naidu play second fiddle to Modi? Mind you once upon a time you were a student leader,that is to say,you are educated,but not Modi-- whose degrees are questionable!! But this is the fate of people like you,you left the side of Advani ji to lick the boots of a Modi for a ministerial post? Can you see your fall in your own eyes,Sir? I feel sorry for you,when you say: don't politicise lynching.But if you are powerful,then why can't you stop it? Act.Show some courage and action.Why howl like a coward : Don't politicise!!? Arrest the lynchers.They are your sympathizers: that's why they target only MUSLIM!! I PITY YOU Mr.NAIDU.Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 10:30 pmHe is shameless creature and a classic case of neta as portrayed in bollywood film such as tiranga . Actually he is lot similar to gendaswamy of tirangaa. His party has already given communal colour to he country and he is preaching others not to give communal colour to lynching which is open communal hatred that his party has sown in the country. He and his chaddidhari gangs are curse on our country india. How long will liberal brothers and sisters of my country remain silent on such barbarism and savage era brutality? I request my countrymen to come out in open support of the victims of such attacks and stop this cow terrorism and massacre of muslims in the name of animals. Please help us believe in unity of the country. We dont want war in the name of religions. Lets not divide india on communal lines. Let us take lessons from past history and not repeat the same mistake again and again. Pls show courage against these sanghi groups who are plunging nation into anarchy and unrest.Reply
- Jun 30, 2017 at 10:23 pmPoint taken, Mr. Naidu. But lynchings by general public - religious/communal or not - are not acceptable in a civil society. I am sure the government does see this as a (sick) opportunity by the political opposition to bring bad name to BJP. Just like Mahatma Gandhi withdrew the non-cooperation movement, although perfectly legitimate, just after a single incidence of Chauri Chaura, BJP must clearly distance itself ideologically with the cow zealots, even at the cost of alienating a section of its vote bank. Trust me, a lot of new vote bank will replace the lost ones.Reply
- Load More Comments