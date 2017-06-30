Refrain from giving political, communal colour to lynchings: Venkaiah Naidu

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu (File photo) Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu (File photo)

Calling lynchings ‘barbaric’, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu condemned such incidents, stating it is not acceptable in a civilised society. He appealed against giving lynchings a political or communal colour. His comments were prompted by the recent spate of mob lynchings across the country. “Lynching or killing any human being is condemnable, barbaric and civilised society cannot accept it. It is for the law enforcement agencies of the respective states to take the strongest possible action,” Naidu was quoted by news agency PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a speech on Thursday at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, said that killing in the name of cow protection is unacceptable. The same day, a Muslim man in Jharkhand was lynched to death by a mob for allegedly transporting meat. When asked about the same, Naidu said, “Let us not give it a religious colour. Let us not divide the society.”

Stressing that the PM had conveyed the Central government’s stand on the lynchings, that law should not be taken into one’s own hands, he said that there are some who are trying to give such events a political colour. “Some people are trying to overplay, some are trying to politicise it and some are trying to communalise it. I appeal (to them) not to politicise or communalise such incidents,” he said.

Naidu also said that it was the responsibility of each state to “take appropriate, prompt and strong action against the people who are responsible”. “Such acts bring bad name to the society and the country,” he added.

He urged people to respect law and not take matters into one’s own hands, as well as to approach the authorities of such incidents occur. “If any violation of law is seen, people must report to the law enforcement authorities and impress them to take action. And, if they do not take action, then people must protest asking for action,” he said.

