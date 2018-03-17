Refrain at Andhra Bhawan: ‘Both BJP, TDP did not fulfil promises’

Andhra Bhawan in Delhi Andhra Bhawan in Delhi

As news of the N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP breaking ties with the BJP-led NDA broke, visitors at Delhi’s Andhra Bhawan had a similar refrain: for people it was a coalition that did not fulfil its promises. While TDP leaders have cited the denial of special category status to Andhra Pradesh as a reason that led to the decision, BJP leaders have said it is just a political gimmick as they would not be able to pull down the government.

While the cadres followed the party line, most people visiting the canteen, shops and offices in Delhi’s Andhra Bhawan held both parties responsible for the “poor” state of Andhra Pradesh. M Shekhar Rao, hailing from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantpur district, said, “I see it as an opportunist move. He was becoming unpopular back home because development was stalled. He knew that division of Andhra was not a good decision, and to compensate it the state needed the special package, which was not given. So he did this. The BJP too was never serious about our state.”

Some said that Naidu feared that allying with the BJP in 2019 would cost him, as the ruling party was not doing enough to win “people’s hearts”. Vidya Maheshwari, a Delhi University student, said, “We don’t see it as BJP or TDP. For us it was a coalition that didn’t serve the mandate. Several projects including Nagari and Tungabhadra parallel canals are incomplete.”

Others said that Andhra Pradesh has the potential to be self-sufficient, and one of the promises of the coalition was to develop all districts, but districts like Kurnool, Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram had been ignored. M Gayanand, from Anantpur, said, “People had started saying that you can promise the state’s division and fulfill it, then why can’t you fulfill the other promises? Seeing these emotions, Naidu would have thought this the best option.”

The Centre spoke of special assistance to the state, but that was also not honoured, he said. “People of Andhra are smart, Naidu should not think he will be absolved. People see both BJP and Naidu as not fulfilling promises.”

