Reforms will make Maharashtra trillion-dollar economy by 2025, says Governor Vidyasagar Rao

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. (Express File Photo) Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao. (Express File Photo)

Major policy reforms in socio-economic sectors promising growth at 15.5 per cent will catapult Maharashtra into a one trillion dollar economy by 2025, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao said on Monday.

The Governor was addressing a joint session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly and council on the first day of the budget session. He outlined at least 50 major policies and how they transformed the lives of people across rural and urban Maharashtra.

“To achieve target growth of 15.5 per cent, the manufacturing sector has to grow at 9.5 per cent per annum. Public private partnership is being promoted through ease of doing business. Higher investments in infrastructure and agriculture have led to growth from 8.5 per cent (2015-16) to 9.4 per cent (2016-17),” he said.

“My government has a vision to catapult Maharashtra into a one trillion dollar economy by 2025. This will be achieved by increasing growth in sectors like agriculture, textiles, tourism, start-ups and investing in industry with requisite skill development support. For this purpose, policies relating to industries such as defence, agro and food processing, textiles, aerospace, logistics, fin-tech, animation, robotics, artificial intelligence have been launched.” Investment in agriculture sector increased from Rs 29,000 crore (2013-14) to Rs 83,000 crore (2016-17), he said.

