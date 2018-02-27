Reforms will make Maharashtra a trillion-dollar economy: Governor C Vidyasagar Rao

Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao with CM Devendra Fadnavis (Express File Photo) Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao with CM Devendra Fadnavis (Express File Photo)

Major policy reforms in socio-economic sectors promising growth at 15.5 per cent would catapult Maharashtra into a one trillion dollar economy by 2025, Governor C Vidyasagar Rao said on Monday. The Governor was addressing a joint session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly and council in the Central Hall of Vidhan Bhawan on the first day of the budget session. During his speech, he outlined at least 50 major policies and how they transformed the lives of people across rural and urban Maharashtra.

“To achieve the target growth of 15. 5 per cent, the manufacturing sector has to grow at 9.5 per cent per annum. Public private partnership is being promoted through ease of doing business. Higher investments in infrastructure and agriculture have led to growth from 8.5 per cent (2015-16) to 9.4 per cent (2016-17).” The Governor said, “My government has a vision to catapult Maharashtra into a one trillion dollar economy by 2025. This will be achieved by increasing growth in sectors like agriculture, textiles, tourism, start-ups and investing in industry with requisite skill development support. For this purpose, policies relating to industries such as defence, agro and food processing, textiles, aerospace, logistics, fin-tech, animation, robotics, artificial intelligence have been launched.”

Significant growth highlighted in his speech related to the agriculture sector which registered 280 per cent growth. The investment has increased from Rs 29,000 crore (2013-14) to Rs 83,000 crore (2016-17), he said. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sanman Yojna (CSMSY) has helped 54.72 lakh farmers and the process is still continuing. The loan waiver helped bring more than 60 per cent farmers under the institutional crop loan credit mechanism. In the past (2013-14) farmers availing institutional credit for crop loans was not more than 38 per cent, said the Governor. Various schemes to combat drought have helped in making 15,000 villages water reliant under Jalyukta Shivar scheme. Whereas, the Samruddha Maharashtra Jankalyan Yojana in convergence with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme helped in constructing 37,000 wells while 78,000 are under construction, he said.

“The government has launched a new scheme for desilting dams and improving soil fertility through people’s participation. Under this scheme, till date, 94 lakh cubic metre of silt has been excavated from 2003 reservoirs. In all, 31,459 dams have been identified for this purpose,” the Governor said. He said farm ponds on demand scheme has led to completion of 62,000 farm ponds helping farmers in drought-prone areas to create permanent structures.

The National Food Security Act helped to link 6.1 crore ration cards to Aadhaar. This has helped bring 92 lakh people under the NFSA . They can avail Rs 2 per kg rice and Rs 3 per kg wheat a month. To promote innovative financial services to the poor not fully served by the formal banking sector and to provide employment to educated youth, the government decided to launch a fintech policy. It provides for setting up fintech hubs in Mumbai with additional FSI, in partnership with banks like the State Bank of India.

The start-up policy aims to attract investment of Rs 5,000 crore through angel funds and seeds funds, and create five lakh jobs and self employment opportunities in the next five years. Start-up units will be free from licensing and other regulatory inspections. He said that the centre has approved 44 clusters of Micro and Small Enterprises for development in the state which will give direct employment to more than one lakh people with an expected grant of Rs 100 crore in the next three years. He added that women entrepreneurship will be enhanced from nine to 20 per cent in next five years through a special policy.

