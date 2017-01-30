Reference to Bin Laden not aimed at any community: Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam. (File Photo) Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam. (File Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday told the state assembly that his reference to posters of Osama Bin Laden during the recent pro-Jallikattu protests was not pointed towards any particular community and that a detailed probe was on into the matter.

Watch What Else Is Making News

He said that while explaining about the Jallikattu issue in the House last week, he had referred to the episode where purported pictures of the slain terrorist with accompanying ‘Boycott Republic Day’ slogans were noticed.

“I did not make any reference to any particular community,” he said responding to Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) member Thamimun Ansari who raised some points in this regard.

Panneerselvam said a detailed probe was on into this, as well as another incident of the presence of a picture of Bin Laden on a two-wheeler.

Last week, while detailing the incidents surrounding the pro-Jallikattu protests and the police removing them on January 23 from Marina Beach, the Chief Minister had said ‘anti-national, anti-social and extremist elements” had infiltrated the movement.

He had also mentioned about some pictures of Bin Laden with ‘Boycott Republic Day’ slogans being noticed during the protests.