Reducing water to Tamil Nadu very disapointing: Rajinikanth on Cauvery verdict

Actor Rajinikanth on Friday expressed disappointment over Supreme Court’s verdict on Cauvery water, lowering the share of Tamil Nadu. The actor turned politician urged the Tamil Nadu government to file a review petition over the verdict. “Since the final verdict by the Supreme Court on the Cauvery water sharing amounts to further affecting the livelihood of the farmers in Tamil Nadu, it is very disappointing,” tweeted Rajinikanth.

Earlier, Rajinikanth’s contemporary, Kamal Hasan, who too is set to join politics, urged both Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to maintain amity in the wake of the apex court verdict. Haasan said, “I am disappointed that Tamil Nadu has got a lower share of water, but I think it is also important that we conserve and utilise the water that has been apportioned to the state.”

Pronouncing the verdict in the decade-old case of sharing Cauvery river water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the top court ruled that 177.25 TMC of Cauvery water will be released for Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will get an additional 14.75 TMC. The court said, “20 TMC of ground water in Tamil Nadu had not been accounted for and needed to be seen.” The court added the issue of drinking water has to be placed on a “higher pedestal”.

