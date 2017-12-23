Redressal of public grievances top priority, says CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday directed officials to redress public grievances at the earliest, saying it was the priority of the government to provide justice to each resident of the state.

Speaking at a ‘Janta Darbar’ at Kurukshetra, Khattar directed officers to focus on redressing complaints of people and further instructed them to formally register complaints and issue receipts, an official release said.

Khattar heard about 207 complaints and issued directives on the spot to resolve the same, it said.

Acting on a complaint received against an employee posted in the SDM Office Pehowa, the chief minister directed officials concerned to suspend him, the release said.

Most complaints received at darbar were regarding the supply of electricity, it said, adding that Khattar directed officers of the power department to launch a special campaign to raise awareness about a mobile app that tracks line losses.

