Redress problems at district level: Yogi Adityanath to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Saturday that state officials should try to redress problems of the people at the district level itself so that they are not compelled to travel to Lucknow in search of a solution. Adityanath, who arrived in Mirzapur Saturday morning and had ‘darshan’ at the “Ma Vindhyavasini” temple, also emphasised that all efforts should be made to make the roads in Uttar Pradesh ‘pothole free’ by June 15.

At a meeting in Mirzapur, the chief minister told the officials that if problems of the people are redressed at the district level, they will not be forced to go to the state capital. He instructed officials to ensure that the benefits of all the welfare schemes reach the people in the slums and those who are needy.

He also took a round of the divisional hospital earlier and made a mention of the unhygienic conditions there. He told the officials that the day observed as ‘tehsil divas’ in every sub division should be considered a ‘samadhan divas’ for redressing the problems of the people in three days’ time.

He later met BJP workers and spoke about tourism potential in the area. He also promised to develop Mirzapur-Sonebhadra area with ‘Ma Vindhyavasini’ shrine as its centre point.

