RedInk journalism awards for Vinod Dua, Raj Kamal Jha

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua will be honoured with the RedInk Award for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism while Raj Kamal Jha, Chief Editor of The Indian Express, will receive the Journalist of the Year award for 2017.

The awards, part of the National RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism and instituted by the Mumbai Press Club, will be presented by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a ceremony in Mumbai on June 7.

In a statement on Saturday, Mumbai Press Club secretary Dharmendra Jore said the award to Dua was recognition of his “extensive and versatile contribution to journalism in different formats and subjects” while Jha provided “exemplary stewardship over the last couple of years to the newspaper” with “focused reporting” and “what it has always been known best for — investigative journalism”. The statement said Jha “led from the front to make The Indian Express part of an international investigative team that cracked the global money laundering scam known as The Panama Papers”.

Apart from these two awards, the RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism are given in 11 other categories to 30 journalists for meritorious work in TV, print and digital formats. These awards are for competitive entries that are curated and judged by distinguished juries in each category.

