RedInk Awards invites submission for ‘Excellence in Journalism’ prize

Journalists are requested to send in their entries by February 28. Journalists are requested to send in their entries by February 28.

The RedInk Awards is inviting journalists to send in their entries, videos or print stories, for National RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism, 2018. The deadline for the first round of individual entries is February 28. For editor/institutional nominations of their best stories, the door is still open till 15 March.

The organisers, the Mumbai Press Club, has introduced a new category of awards this year – ‘Women Empowerment and Gender Equality’. The award has been introduced to highlight the issues related to the struggle of women against gender exploitation, and to encourage writers to bring to fore the plight of the girl child and the denial of proper nourishment, education and other opportunities only because of her sex.

The ‘Women’s Empowerment’ Awards are one among 11 categories of awards covering writing and broadcast stories published in calendar 2017 in the print, web and television medium. For details on the categories and how to enter, applicants are requested to log on to: http://www.mumbaipressclub.com.

The winning entry in each category will be awarded a total cash prize of Rs 1 Lakh, a trophy and a citation. The Awards will be given away at a special function on May 18, at the Jamshed Bhaba Hall, of the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA).

The RedInk Awards follows a rigorous process of selection which includes the constitution of a special jury in each of the categories to short-list and choose the winning entries.

To identify the best stories, and raise the bar for the section process, the Mumbai Press Club has made a special appeal to editors of print and broadcast networks to identify, nominate and enter their best stories in the year gone by.

To encourage city reporting and coverage of local issues, a new category was introduced last year called the ‘Mumbai Star Reporter’s Award’. It will be part of the line-up this year too.

The RedInk Awards has constituted a special jury in each of the categories to short-list and choose the winning entries.

In the past, some of India’s best journalists – Vinod Mehta, N Ram, Mrinal Pande, KuldipNayyar, Dr Prannoy Roy, Rajkamal Jha, Ravish Kumar, T N Ninan and Vinod Dua – have been among the recipients of the RedInk Award for ‘Lifetime Achievement’ or ‘Journalist of the Year’.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App