RedInk Awards 2017: Tolerance in blood of Indians, democracy corrects itself, says Devendra Fadnavis

Vinod Dua receives the RedInk Lifetime Achievement in Journalism award from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Wednesday. Pradip Das Vinod Dua receives the RedInk Lifetime Achievement in Journalism award from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Wednesday. Pradip Das

Expressing concern over the problem of ‘manufactured news spread through social media’, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday described it as “a crisis of credibility”.

He said conflict resolution in the country will emerge because “tolerance is in the blood of Indians”. “Our democracy is very strong and it has survived turbulence in the past. The democratic system evolves and corrects itself,” he said.

Speaking at the Mumbai Press Club where he gave away the RedInk Awards 2017, the Chief Minister too was felicitated for ensuring the enactment of a state law earlier this year to protect journalists from violence and vandalism.

In the seventh year of the RedInk Awards, instituted by the Mumbai Press Club for meritorious work in TV, print and digital formats, veteran journalist Vinod Dua was conferred the Lifetime Achievement in Journalism award while Raj Kamal Jha, Chief Editor of The Indian Express, received the Journalist of the Year award.

Dua was honoured for his “extensive and versatile contribution to journalism in different formats and subjects” while Jha was felicitated for providing “exemplary stewardship” and for “focused reporting” and investigative journalism by The Indian Express .

Accepting the award, Dua said journalists must contemplate on the current situation of the media and not fall prey to a “vicarious sense of power”.

Earlier, at a panel discussion on the crisis of credibility facing the media, journalists Bachi Karkaria, Sreenivasan Jain, Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan spoke about the attacks on the freedom of the press.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App