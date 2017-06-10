Red tape blocks farmers’ access to schemes: Vijaywargiya tells Shivraj Singh Chouhan Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo) Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (File Photo)

At a time when farmers in Madhya Pradesh have resorted to violence for their demands, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya on Saturday told Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that bureaucratic “shortcomings” sometimes come in the way of cultivators reaping the benefits of various welfare schemes. The senior BJP leader met Chouhan at BHEL Dussehra ground where the latter is sitting on an indefinite fast for restoration of peace beginning on Saturday.

“I told Chouhanji that due to shortcomings of bureaucracy, farmers were at times unable to reap the benefits of welfare schemes,” Vijaywargiya told reporters after meeting the chief minister. The BJP leader said he met around 2,000 farmers earlier in the day in Indore and has conveyed their concerns to Chouhan.

Blaming the Congress for violence during the ongoing stir of farmers, Vijaywargiya said peasants in the state are peace-loving, but “the Congress has planted some people who fanned violence”.

Taking a dig at the Congress which organised a fire ritual seeking “wisdom” for Chouhan on Saturday, Vijaywargiya said, on the contrary, it’s the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who needs such rituals “for boosting his intellect”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App