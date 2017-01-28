Red Star leader’s arrest: Blockades off, villagers ‘open to talks’ with govt

Sharmistha Choudhury Sharmistha Choudhury

Two days after agitators blocked roads in Bhangar demanding the release of CPI-ML Red Star leader Sharmistha Choudhury — arrested in connection with the violence that claimed two lives last week — the blockades were removed on Friday, with the party stating that villagers were “open to talks” with state government. Senior police officers chose to describe the situation as “calm but tense”. “We have decided to remove all the blocks as common people were facing hardship. We will take out a protest rally in Kolkata on January 30,” said CPI-ML Red Star member Alik Chakraborty, adding that though the villagers were open to dialogue, they were also prepared to relaunch the protest if the administration and police apply force to clamp down their movement.

Firoz Ali, a resident of Bhangar, said, “It’s fine to say that the government is with you. But then you send someone like Dutta (Sabhyasachi Dutta), who is known to have links with the syndicate. What more can be said? The government is still interested only in the land.”

On Wednesday, the state government had handed over the Bhangar violence case to the CID, which arrested Choudhury that evening itself. A district court on Thursday remanded her to CID custody till February 3.

Immediately after the arrest, agitators on Thursday blocked roads by felling trees, demanding her release. However, sources claimed that a late night meeting was convened and it was decided that “resorting to further agitation at Bhangar” would make it easier for “Mamata Banerjee to hide the real issues at hand, by branding everyone a Maoist”. Meanwhile, TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta and his aides entered the area on Thursday afternoon and removed all the blocks. “Agitators should not feel that administration is weak. We want to restore peace and bring normalcy,” said Dutta. However, his move backfired, sparking another agitation by villagers in the evening.

While the state government breathed a sigh of relief with the blockade being “temporarily lifted”, sources said that the rising political support for the CPI-ML from the Opposition Choudhury’s arrest has the ruling TMC worried. The Left and Congress have continuously come out in support of the CPI ML-Red Star and are likely to support the party during its protest. “It is not a good ploy to suppress the problems of the people by taking names of Maoists. We will raise the question of why the chief minister supports the land mafia,” said state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

“We are with the organisation which has been set up to protest (against forceful land acquisition). We appeal to the people to join the protest not only in Bhangar but also other places where a Bhangar-like situation arises,” said CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra.

State minister Partha Chatterjee, however, said, “The chief minister has repeatedly said that no land was acquired in Bhangar. Our state government policy is clear that there would be no forcible land acquisition. In the Bhangar project, the state government has no role as we did not acquire any and there.”