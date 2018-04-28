Dalmia Bharat group adopts Red Fort: Congress accuses Modi govt of ‘leasing out’ iconic monument to private entity

The Dalmia Bharat Group would maintain the Red Fort and build basic infrastructure around it within a budget of Rs 25 crore for the next five years. The Dalmia Bharat Group would maintain the Red Fort and build basic infrastructure around it within a budget of Rs 25 crore for the next five years.

The Congress on Saturday took potshots at the Narendra Modi-led government for signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with corporate company Dalmia Bharat Limited under the ‘Adopt a Heritage’ project to maintain the iconic Red Fort.

Taking to Twitter, the opposition party posted a poll, asking, “After handing over the Red Fort to the Dalmia group, which is the next distinguished location that the BJP government will lease out to a private entity? #IndiaSpeaks”

As per the MoU, the Dalmia Bharat Group would maintain the monument and build basic infrastructure around it within a budget of Rs 25 crore for the next five years. The Dalmia Bharat group has agreed to provide certain basic amenities at the 17th century monument within six months. These include providing drinking water kiosks, street furniture-like benches and signages to guide the visitors, according to the ministry.

“They are handing over the iconic monument to a private business. What is your commitment to the idea of India, to the history of India? We know you have no commitment, but we still want to ask you,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters earlier in the day.

“Do you have dearth of funds. Why funds for the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) lapse, why do they lapse. See the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports. If they have paucity of funds, then why do they lapse?” he added.

However, rubbishing the opposition’s claims, Union minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma assured that no profit activity would take place under the covers. “President announced a scheme of GoI on World Tourism Day 2017, that those interested in value addition to any services of monuments can come forward. Some services of Red Fort has been given to Dalmia Group. No profit activity will take place,” he told ANI.

Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons said under the scheme which was introduced last year, the ministry is looking at public participation to develop heritage monuments. “The companies involved in these projects will only spend and not make money. They will create amenities such as toilets, provide drinking water for the tourists so that their footfalls increase. They might put up signs outside to say that they have developed the amenities. If they are spending money, there is nothing wrong in taking credit for it,” he said.

“I want to ask the Congress what they did for the past 70 years. All the monuments and facilities around them are in terrible shape. In some places, there were no facilities at all,” he added.

The corporate entity has agreed to put up within a year tactile maps, upgrade toilets, light up the pathways and bollards, carry out restoration work and landscaping and build a 1,000-square-foot visitor facility centre. It will also provide a 3-D projection mapping of the fort’s interior and exterior, battery-operated vehicles and charging stations for such vehicles and a thematic cafeteria.

Besides the Dalmia group, IndiGo Airlines and the GMR group were in the race to bag the project.

