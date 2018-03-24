Red-faced Maharashtra counters Eknath Khadse’s claim about rats

3.19 lakh rats killed in 7 days? BJP leader Eknath Khadse wants a probe. (File photo) 3.19 lakh rats killed in 7 days? BJP leader Eknath Khadse wants a probe. (File photo)

A day after BJP leader Eknath Khadse questioned how a company could have killed 3.19 lakh rats in the state secretariat in seven days, the Maharashtra government Friday said the contract given to the company had specified not the number of rats, but the number of tablets needed to kill the rats.

The government said a contract was given to a private company, Vinayak Mazoor Cooperative Society, to provide 3,19,400 tablets to kill rats for which it was paid Rs 4,79,100.

The government, however, could not furnish details on the effectiveness of the tablets in killing the rats or provide numbers of how many rats had been killed in Mantralaya after the tablets were used.

After Khadse’s allegations, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Chandrakant Patil Friday convened a meeting with senior officials to determine the alleged irregularities. The PWD had issued the pest control work order.

The work order, accessed by The Indian Express, stated, “The PWD had issued two tenders on May 3, 2016. The work order was given to Vinayak Mazoor Cooperative Society.” The work order mentioned that 3,19,400 tablets were to be procured to kill rats. The Vinayak Mazoor Cooperative Society is located in Mazgaon in Mumbai.

A senior bureaucrat said, “It appears there was a goof-up. The number 3,19,400 was for tablets to kill rats and not statistics of how many rats were killed.” The officer also said that there was no data to ascertain the impact of the tablets.

Explaining the confusion, PWD officials said, “There were various columns. The tablets to kill rats were read as rats killed.”

The work order — for Mantralaya and its annexe building — had specified 3,19,400 tablets based on an alleged study which determined the number of tablets required to kill rats across the building.

Similar details were provided under the Right to Information Act (RTI). In response to an RTI application, the government categorically said the contract was for 3,19,400 tablets to kill rats. The rate of tablets was Rs 1.50. Khadse, however, stood his ground and said, “Whatever I said in the state Assembly on Friday was based on the information furnished under RTI. The contract was being awarded or payment was made for 3,19,400 rats killed.”

He said that the government should have told him if incorrect information was given out. “The contract was given for six months which was reduced to two months and work completed within seven days,” he said.

