Red corner notice likely against Mamta Kulkarni soon: Police

The police said they could soon attach former Bollywood starlet Mamata Kulkarni's property in Versova and had already begun the process of getting a red corner notice issued against her.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:June 24, 2017 1:47 am
mamata kulkarni, bollywood starlet, mamta kulkarni Film star Mamata Kulkarni. Express archive photo
A fortnight after a Thane sessions court declared former Bollywood starlet Mamta Kulkarni and her partner Vicky Goswami proclaimed offenders, the Thane police Friday pasted a notice on the door of her Versova apartment, stating she had been declared a proclaimed offender.

Kulkarni, a wanted accused in the ephedrine drug bust case, in which ephedrine from a Solapur-based company was diverted to manufacture narcotics, is suspected to be holed up in Kenya. The police said they could soon attach her property in Versova and had already begun the process of getting a red corner notice issued against her.

