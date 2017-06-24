Red corner notice likely against Mamta Kulkarni soon: Police

Film star Mamata Kulkarni. Express archive photo Film star Mamata Kulkarni. Express archive photo

A fortnight after a Thane sessions court declared former Bollywood starlet Mamta Kulkarni and her partner Vicky Goswami proclaimed offenders, the Thane police Friday pasted a notice on the door of her Versova apartment, stating she had been declared a proclaimed offender.

Kulkarni, a wanted accused in the ephedrine drug bust case, in which ephedrine from a Solapur-based company was diverted to manufacture narcotics, is suspected to be holed up in Kenya. The police said they could soon attach her property in Versova and had already begun the process of getting a red corner notice issued against her.

