Red carpet, not red tape will welcome you, says PM Narendra Modi at UP Investors’ Summit 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural session of Uttar Pradesh Investors summit at IGP in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inaugural session of Uttar Pradesh Investors summit at IGP in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a defence industrial corridor in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at the ‘Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2018,’ in Lucknow, the Prime Minister stressed on the investment potential of the state, adding that it will deliver a “super hit” performance under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “The defence corridor will bring an investment of Rs 20,000 crore and generate employment avenues for 2.5 lakh people,” Modi said.

The two-day event, to showcase the business potential of Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi this morning. Also in attendance were CM Adityanath, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and business leaders Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra among others. During the event, the Prime Minister also launched Nivesh Mishra, a single-window digital clearance portal.

“Uttar Pradesh has values and virtues, but it also needs value addition,” the prime minister said, lauding the new policy ‘One district One Product’ of the Yogi government and said that it could prove to be a game changer. “Potential coupled with policy, planning, performance can lead to progress in the state,” the PM said. He also announced international airports in Jewar and Kushinagar. “Not red tape, but red carpet will welcome investors in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Uttar Pradesh Investors’ summit at IGP in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Uttar Pradesh Investors’ summit at IGP in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Adityanath announced that the state has signed 1,045 pacts worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore on the first day of the summit. “I have recently presented a budget of Rs 4.28 lakh crore and the figure of MOUs signed is the same… We are heading towards a new UP,” the Chief Minister said, adding that he would personally oversee the execution of these projects. “Law and order situation in the state has been improved in the last 11 months,” he said, adding that this has boosted the confidence of the industrialists who are willing to invest in the state.

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani also stressed that Uttar Pradesh is “not rising, but racing ahead in development.” Announcing an investment of another Rs 10,000 crore through Jio in the next three years, Ambani also said that over 2 crore Jio phones will be made available in UP in the next two months on a priority basis. He also vowed full support to the ‘Namami Gange’ project.

Gautam Adani with Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahendra in at inaugural session of UP Investors Summit in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Gautam Adani with Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahendra in at inaugural session of UP Investors Summit in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group also added that “investment-friendly government, as well as the huge workforce in the state”, are essential factors that will drive the state’s growth. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra said that the size of its territory gives it a vast advantage. “The size of the state makes it a country itself. This is why UP should compete with other countries, not states. The targets should be set high for such a vast territory,” he added.

At least 18 Union ministers and 100 speakers are attending the summit in Lucknow. President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the valedictory function on Thursday.

