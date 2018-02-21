Red carpet, not red tape will welcome you, says PM Narendra Modi at UP Investors’ Summit 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a defence industrial corridor in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh. Speaking at the ‘Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2018,’ in Lucknow, the Prime Minister stressed on the investment potential of the state, adding that it will deliver a “super hit” performance under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “The defence corridor will bring an investment of Rs 20,000 crore and generate employment avenues for 2.5 lakh people,” Modi said.
The two-day event, to showcase the business potential of Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi this morning. Also in attendance were CM Adityanath, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and business leaders Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Anand Mahindra among others. During the event, the Prime Minister also launched Nivesh Mishra, a single-window digital clearance portal.
“Uttar Pradesh has values and virtues, but it also needs value addition,” the prime minister said, lauding the new policy ‘One district One Product’ of the Yogi government and said that it could prove to be a game changer. “Potential coupled with policy, planning, performance can lead to progress in the state,” the PM said. He also announced international airports in Jewar and Kushinagar. “Not red tape, but red carpet will welcome investors in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.
Adityanath announced that the state has signed 1,045 pacts worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore on the first day of the summit. “I have recently presented a budget of Rs 4.28 lakh crore and the figure of MOUs signed is the same… We are heading towards a new UP,” the Chief Minister said, adding that he would personally oversee the execution of these projects. “Law and order situation in the state has been improved in the last 11 months,” he said, adding that this has boosted the confidence of the industrialists who are willing to invest in the state.
Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani also stressed that Uttar Pradesh is “not rising, but racing ahead in development.” Announcing an investment of another Rs 10,000 crore through Jio in the next three years, Ambani also said that over 2 crore Jio phones will be made available in UP in the next two months on a priority basis. He also vowed full support to the ‘Namami Gange’ project.
Read | Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit 2018 Highlights
Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Aditya Birla Group also added that “investment-friendly government, as well as the huge workforce in the state”, are essential factors that will drive the state’s growth. Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra said that the size of its territory gives it a vast advantage. “The size of the state makes it a country itself. This is why UP should compete with other countries, not states. The targets should be set high for such a vast territory,” he added.
At least 18 Union ministers and 100 speakers are attending the summit in Lucknow. President Ram Nath Kovind will attend the valedictory function on Thursday.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 21, 2018 at 3:52 pmMr. Fekuchand chunawala? Tell them that bhaganeke liye plane bhi tayar hai. Nahi to mera plane hai na. Usme leke jayunga. Lalit, mallya, neerav. Aur kaun kaun aana chahata hai?Reply
- Feb 21, 2018 at 3:47 pmCrime minister is good at one thing..Feku talk to fool people with ic hargons like make in india, icreate etcReply
- Feb 21, 2018 at 3:42 pmFekuchand chunawala, how much investment came in last 4 years. And how many more years will be required? Now tell me. Devendra ki rajya me 36 L rojagar. Yogi 40 L. Gujarat ka to mat pucho. It has already crossed 1 crore. Mp rajastan and karnataka 30 l each. Total 2.66crore. Rest of india 2.66 crore. G total 5.32 crore. I hope u r talking of new employment and not replacement. By this, next 12 years 15. 96 crore . Unemployment khatam. Sidhi bat. No bakwas. Fekuchand to shameless hai hi. But uske bhakt usase hi jyada shameless. Maharashtra investment 12l crore. Up 20l crore. Mp, rajastan and karnataka 20 l crore. Gujarat 1 crore crore. All india, 200 l crore. India abad. Sabako bol diya hai na? Agar bhagana hai to plane ready hai. Nahi to mere plane me aao. Main to ghumata rahata hu. Now i am tired. Char pach videsh ghumake ata hu. Chalo pilot.Reply
- Feb 21, 2018 at 3:38 pmThe PM has all the time for UP business summit just because it has a B J P government? Through conduct it is very clear that we have government that practices favoritism and partiality. From news reports you will find that even the central ministers have no time to attend any business summit organised by states governed by non B J P parties. This may give electoral benefits but in the long run will create a structural imbalance. Indian governance has come down from times of Nehru who proudly announced balanced regional development as a policy goal.Reply
- Feb 21, 2018 at 3:37 pmLOU will be given on a case to case basis as decided by Bada ModiReply
- Load More Comments