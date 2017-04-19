Red beacon: When 2001 Parliament attack prompted Delhi Police to crackdown on its illegal use

An Ambassador car with Red Beacon. Express Photo An Ambassador car with Red Beacon. Express Photo

Sixteen years ago, in the aftermath of the attack on the Parliament in 2001, the Delhi Police, in one of the biggest crackdowns against the unauthorised use of red beacons, prosecuted 205 vehicle owners and drivers between 2001-02 (up to April 15, 2002). The terrorists gained access to the Parliament complex by driving a vehicle fitted with a red beacon. Letter heads of the Union Home Minister were stolen and the signature of his Assistant Private Secretary was forged to illegally authorize the use of red beacon on top of the vehicle. The five terrorists leapt from the car and fired indiscriminately at the security guards. As many as six Delhi Police personnel and two parliamentary security service personnel were killed in the attack. All the five gunmen were neutralised in the attack.

With the Union Cabinet on Wednesday banning the use of red beacon on vehicles used by the state and central government functionaries, and restricting it to only constitutional office bearers, traffic authorities should now find it easy to nab violators masquerading as VIPs and VVIPs in the capital city, Delhi.

In accordance to the Delhi Motor Vehicle Rules, those found using an unauthorised coloured light on top of their vehicles can be penalised Rs 100 if it was their first offence. Under the DMVR 97(2)/177 MV Act, a subsequent fine of Rs 300 can be levied if the same offence was committed again. Figures available with the Delhi Traffic Police between 2011-15 show that no offences were registered in the first three years (2011-13). However, 2014 saw ten offenders being brought to the book; the same year saw a change in the government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha election results. In the following year, the number fell to just 7.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said that emergency services such as ambulance, fire brigade, police patrol vehicles will be allowed to use blue beacons. Previously, as per rule 97(2) of Delhi Motor Vehicles Rule, 1993, coloured lights were permitted for use only on the following vehicles:

“(a) Revolving-cum-flasher red light will be used only by motor vehicles on emergency duties such as ambulances, fire brigade,

vehicles of Delhi Police Control Room, and such light shall be on top at the middle of the roof.

(b) Police Patrol Vehicles, Pilot Vehicles, Transport Department Vehicles can use for distinction a blue revolving cum-flasher light placed in front and on the top of the wind screen position.

(c) Amber revolving-or-flashing light can be used on vehicles plying at National or International Airports in the NCT of Delhi.”

Also as per the notification – dated 28-07-2005 – issued by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, only the following dignitaries were permitted to use red light with a flasher: President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Former President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Cabinet Ministers of the Union, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Former Prime Ministers, Leaders of Oppositions in the Rajya Sabha & Lok Sabha, Judges of the Supreme Court.

And those who could use the red light without the flasher were: Chief Election Commissioner, Comptroller & Auditor General of India, Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha, Deputy Speaker, Lok Sabha, Ministers of State of the Union, Members of the Planning Commission, Attorney Journal of India, Cabinet Secretary, Chiefs of Staff of the three Services holding the Rank of full general or equivalent rank, Deputy Ministers of the Union, Officiating Chiefs of Staff of the three services holding the rank of Lt. General of equivalent rank. Chairman Central Administrative Tribunal, Chairman Minorities Commission, Chairman, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission, Chairman, Union Public Service Commission, Solicitor General of India.

Now, the Centre has given exemptions to just three: the President, Vice-President and Chief Justice of India.

