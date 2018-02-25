  • Associate Sponsor
Red alert at Ambala Cantt

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published: February 25, 2018 3:36 am

A red alert has been sounded in Ambala Cantonment area after an intelligence input said anti-national elements may try to disturb peace in the station. An advisory issued by the Cantonment Board states, “There are intelligence inputs that certain anti-national elements may try to disturb peace in the station. A red alert has been sounded to avert any untoward situation.”

