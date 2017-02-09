Records of contracts to Kejriwal’s relative preserved: Govt to court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI File Photo)

Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) Wednesday informed a court in Delhi that documents relating to the contract for construction of drains awarded to the firm of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s brother-in-law have been preserved. The department’s submission came in its compliance report filed in pursuance of Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra’s order directing it to preserve the records of the contract.

The court was hearing a criminal complaint seeking direction to lodge an FIR against Kejriwal, his brother-in-law Surender Bansal, proprietor of a construction firm, and a public servant for alleged irregularities in grant of contracts for roads and sewer lines here. Meanwhile, Bansal has also approached another court seeking anticipatory bail in the matter on the ground that he has been falsely implicated because he was Kejriwal’s relative.

The plea was filed by founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), in which Kejriwal, Bansal and the public servant were accused of corruption and an FIR was sought to be lodged against them for alleged offences including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy under IPC.

Delhi Police’s Economic Offence Wing (EOW) told the court that they have received copy of the record pertaining to the contract and the enquiry is at a preliminary stage. It sought time to file a detailed report. Meanwhile, the court directed the DCP of EOW to assess the threat perception of RACO’s founder Rahul Sharma and secretary Viplav Awasthy and give them protection, if needed.

It asked the police to submit a report on protection measures on February 13 and also file a further action taken report on February 15. The complainants have alleged that they face threat to their lives and are being pressurised to withdraw the complaint. Advocate Kislay Pandey, who filed the plea on behalf of the complainant, has alleged “deep-rooted corruption” and said the documents showed no material was actually purchased for executing the projects.