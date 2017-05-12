Records destroyed in two fires at DAP office: Files were under scanner, police suspect insider role

Two mysterious fires at the office of the Delhi Armed Police (DAP), within a span of two weeks, are keeping police on their toes. According to sources, investigation by local police found that the documents gutted in the fire were financial records of money deposits and that the two incidents could be connected.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Milind Dumbere said the cases have now been transferred to the Crime Branch. Sources said police also suspect an insiders’ role as the inquiry pointed to foul play. Senior officials were looking into the records as they had found anomalies in the amount of money deposited, the sources added.

The fires were reported early in the morning at the DAP’s Model Town office in March. Confirming the incidents to The Indian Express, Special Commissioner of Police (DAP) Sanjay Singh said separate cases were registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station and local police had conducted an inquiry.

The first fire broke out in the accounts department of the 1st Battalion. Sources said a personnel spotted smoke coming out of the room and immediately alerted police and the fire department. It took two hours for fire tenders to douse the flames. Several important documents and computers were gutted in the fire, sources said.

During investigation, sources said police did not find any source, like a short circuit in the room, that could have sparked off the blaze. A case under Section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the IPC was registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station.

Ten days later, a second fire broke out in the 2nd Battalion office of the General Branch where records were kept. Police sources said the fire department was informed, which took an hour to bring the blaze under control. Police, however, said prima facie the fire was caused by a short circuit. Local police registered a case under Section 436 of the IPC.

Officials from the 2nd Battalion also maintained that it was a minor fire caused by a short circuit. They added that some records and files related to the financial issues were damaged. The DAP is a reserved force of Delhi Police. It is divided into eight battalions, each looked after by a DCP-level officer.

