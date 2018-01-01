Record 2,499 drunk driving cases registered on New Year’s eve in Hyderabad

Express Photo Express Photo

Around 2,499 cases of drunk driving were registered on new year’s eve in Hyderabad and a large number of vehicles were seized by the traffic police during late night checking on the occasion.

The seized cars filled the parking lots of traffic police stations in Police commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police.

Police said 276 cars were seized on Sunday night after the drivers were found driving under the influence, in most cases with alcohol limits exceeding by three to four times the permissible limit. Cops seized 1,309 two-wheelers also and booked cases against all of them. Police check posts and barricades were setup at Jubillee Hills and Banjara Hills, where a large number of pubs and bars are located.

“Some revellers hired auto-rickshaws from pubs and bars instead of waiting for cabs. When we gave breath analyser test, most of the auto-rickshaw drivers themselves turned to be drunk!! We seized 86 auto-rickshaws and booked cases against them,” an official said. While 1,683 cases were registered in Hyderabad Police limits, 582 were booked in Cyberabad, while 234 were booked in Rachakonda Police limits.

In Dilsukhnagar area, at least 30 youths from a men’s hostel in an inebriated condition created ruckus outside a women’s hostel nearby, fighting among themselves, throwing stones and beating up each other. When the drunk youth tried to open the gates of the women’s hostel, locals intervened and a fight broke out. Police arrived and dispersed the youths.

In Visakhapatnam, cops seized more than 350 vehicles under DUI (Driving under the influence (DUI) cases. In Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh, a drunk youth ploughed his car into a family sitting around a bonfire on the roadside in Pendlimarri Mandal, killing four of them instantly, early Monday morning. The driver also died as the car crashed into a wall at high speed.

