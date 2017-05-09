Reconstituted PAC to meet

Mallikarjun Kharge. Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge-led reconstituted Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will hold its first meeting on Tuesday. A call could be taken on early submission of the monetary policy report at the meeting. The issue had led a bitter BJP-Congress fight in the earlier K V Thomas-led panel. Thomas had said that he intended to submit the report by the end of the budget session.

Finance ministry officials and RBI governor Urjit Patel have given their submissions before the panel on the issue. The challenge before Kharge, who replaced Thomas on May 1, will be to ensure smooth functioning of the key parliamentary panel.

The challenge before Kharge is to ensure cooperation when the PAC is examining a number of contentious issues, including demonetisation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now