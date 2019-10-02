Reconsider complaint on Devendra Fadnavis affidavit, SC tells trial court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked a trial court to consider afresh a complaint accusing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of not disclosing two pending criminal cases in his 2014 election affidavit.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said there was a “clear averment… in the complaint to the effect that” Fadnavis “had knowledge of the two cases against him which had not been mentioned in the affidavit”, and set aside the Bombay High Court’s May 3, 2018, order upholding a trial court order dismissing the complaint.

The apex court said “…we unhesitatingly arrive at the conclusion that the order of the learned trial court upheld by the High Court by the impugned judgment and order dated 3rd May, 2018 is legally not tenable and the same deserves to be set aside which we hereby do”. It added that the complaint filed by advocate Satish Ukey “will be considered afresh by the learned trial Court from the stage where it was interdicted…”

The complaint filed before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Nagpur, had sought registration of a case against Fadnavis under Section 125-A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This section deals with the penalty for “filing false affidavit” and says that if a candidate or his proposer fails to furnish or gives false or conceals any information in his nomination paper on issues like pending criminal cases, then the person may be awarded six months’ jail term or fine or both.

This magistrate court dismissed the complaint on September 7, 2015. A revision petition was filed, which the sessions judge sent to the Nagpur magistrate court for fresh consideration.

This was challenged in the High Court, which set aside the order of the sessions judge, following which Ukey filed an appeal in the Supreme Court. His complaint alleged that the two cases about which information was not revealed were a criminal defamation case of 1996 and a 1998 matter.

Appearing for Fadnavis, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi had said that even if there was such non-disclosure, it will only lead to rejection of nomination and not attract section 125-A of the Representation of the People Act.

Ukey had also filed a separate petition before the High Court on the same grounds challenging Fadnavis’s election, but this was dismissed in August 2015.