Rebels trying to show ‘striking capabilities’; Assam extends AFSPA for 6 months

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Source: File/PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Source: File/PTI)

With two dreaded armed underground groups trying desperately to show their “striking capabilities” and planning joint strikes, the Assam government on Friday extended the term of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act – AFSPA in short – and declared the state as Disturbed Area for six more months. This incidentally is the first time that the state government has extended the AFSPA and Disturbed Area provision on its own.

The extension of AFSPA also came at a time when a large number of former ULFA militants along with cadres of the ULFA pro-talk faction led by Arabinda Rajkhowa had come out to the streets and threatened to take out their guns against “non-Assamese” people after some ex-ULFA members were roughed up by some Bengali-speaking traders when the former had gone there to “collect” donations for flood relief on August 22 in Nagaon in central Assam.

A notification issued by the state home department here said that while the law and order situation had continued to be a matter of concern due to violent incidents by the underground groups, as many as 16 incidents involving these groups had taken place in three months, May to July. These incidents had resulted in seven deaths – two civilians, one security personnel and four militants.

“The militant outfits operating in the area continue to affirm their faith in armed struggle and indulge in acts of violence to create panic among common people, disturb the administrative system and extort money from the people,” the notification signed by L S Changsan, Principal Secretary (Home & Political) said. While the AFSPA declaration and extension was always done by the Centre in the past, this was the first time the state government did it under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958.

While the NDFB(S) had gunned down Amal Sarkar, a sub-inspector of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) near the Bhutan border in Chirang district on May 11, one ULFA(I) cadre was killed in Udalguri district on May 20. Jwrimiya Muchahary alias M Jwrimin, self-styled deputy C-in-C was among three NDFB(S) rebels who were killed by security forces between May and July. In June on the other hand an Army Major and three ULFA militants had lost their lives in adjoining Nagaland.

It also said that while the ULFA(I) and NDFB(S) – two constituents of the United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia (UNLFW) – were desperately making efforts to exhibit their striking capabilities and planning joint strikes and contemplating joint strikes, the “growing association” of NSCN(K) with ULFA(I), NDFB(S) and United People’s Liberation Front (UNLF) in Myanmar was a “disturbing development.”

Assam has remained a “disturbed area” under provisions of the AFSPA for nearly 27 years with the Centre invoking the AFSPA on November 27, 1990 in the backdrop of the ULFA causing a series of violence including the killing of noted industrialist Surrendra Paul (a younger brother of Lord Swarj Paul) in May 1990 and threat to executives of various tea estates including those then owned by Hindustan Lever Ltd.

