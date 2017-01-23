Rebels killed in Tinsukia ambush were Manipuris: Assam Police

Tinsukia: Security men carrying out a search operation near the site of a militant attack at NH 153 where 2 Assam Rifles troopers were killed and three others injured, near Jagun in Tinsukia district, Assam on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI1_23_2017_000156B) Tinsukia: Security men carrying out a search operation near the site of a militant attack at NH 153 where 2 Assam Rifles troopers were killed and three others injured, near Jagun in Tinsukia district, Assam on Monday. PTI Photo (PTI1_23_2017_000156B)

The two militants who were killed in retaliation by security forces near Jagun in Tinsukia district after the Sunday morning ambush are believed to be members of one of the several Manipuri insurgent groups that are part of the NSCN(K)-led UNLFW, a senior Assam Police officer said.

“Though bodies of the two militants who were killed in retaliation by the security forces on Sunday have not yet been identified, it is almost certain that they were members of one of the several Manipuri outfits that comprise CorCom, which in turn is part of UNLFW led by Khaplang and Paresh Barua. Certain items that we have recovered from them give this indication,” Kula Saikia, Special DG of the Assam Police said.

Saikia, who has been camping in Tinsukia since Sunday, also told The Indian Express that this was the first time that any cadre of a Manipuri outfit has been killed. “We are also examining the call lists of the mobile phones which we have recovered from the dead militants. We have found a number of important leads,” Saikia told The Indian Express.

Security forces engaged in raids and searches in the jungles and villages also neutralised three IEDs and one hand grenade which were recovered from areas adjoining the ambush site on NH 315 near Jagun, two kms short of the inter-state boundary with Arunachal Pradesh.

Bodies of two Assam Rifles personnel, who were killed in Sunday’s ambush, meanwhile were sent to their respective families. While one of the slain jawans was from the adjoining Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh, the other was from Manipur.

