Rebellion in the ranks: Congress MLA among 3 booked on ticket aspirant’s complaint

A day after the complaint against three Congress men, including Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, a case has been registered against the three for hurting religious sentiments and criminal intimidation and under the Arms Act.

The complaint was filed by Congress leader Kulwinder Singh Babbal, who was an aspirant for the ticket from Bholath constituency in Kapurthala. Babbal’s turban was allegedly tossed in the air during a revolt among the Congress leaders, mainly ticket aspirants, during a meeting in the presence of Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh on Sunday night.

Station House Officer (SHO) Subhanpur Inspector Jatinderjit Singh said that on a complaint by Kulwinder Singh Babbal, they had booked three persons, Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, Daljit Singh and Gurpreet Gopi.

Rana Gurjit Singh said he had just gone to attend the meeting and had nothing to do with what happened there.

Trouble began at the Sunday meeting when local ticket aspirants opposed the announcement of Gurbinder Singh Atwal’s nomination from the Bholath Assembly segment, calling him an outsider. Atwal hails from Jalandhar.

This led to a clash between the supporters of Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjit Singh and other ticket aspirants, including Babbal, who left the meeting in a huff. Later, he filed a police complaint alleging that when he was giving his speech, one Daljeet Singh, a confidant of Rana Gurjit Singh, came to him attacked him. “I had to run for my life,” said Babbal.

Rana said he had gone to pacify various ticket aspirants after the nomination was given to Atwal by the Congress high

command.