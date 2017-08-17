Rebel JD(S) MLAs to meet Rahul Gandhi

Congress-Vice President Rahul Gandhi. Congress-Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

Seven rebel MLAs from JD(S), who have decided to join Congress, will meet Rahul Gandhi on Thursday to work out their future course. The MLAs — Zameer Ahmed, Cheluvarayaswamy, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, H C Balakrishana, Iqbal Ansari, Ramesh Bandi Siddegowda and Bheema Naik — met Ahmed Patel, political secretary to Sonia Gandhi and other leaders.

They will meet Rahul on Thursday and invite him to attend a rally in Karnataka in the first week of December. They will be formally join the Congress the same month.

They have also held meetings with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders in this regard. In June last year, the seven MLAs had cross voted for the Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls in Karnataka.

