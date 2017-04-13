Rebel Congress leaders join Goa Cabinet

FORMER CONGRESS lawmakers Mauvin Godinho and Vishwajit Rane joined the Manohar Parrikar-led ministry in Goa on Wednesday, making the chief minister the only traditional BJP leader in the 12-member Cabinet.

Rane, son of veteran Congress leader Pratapsinh Rane, had walked off the Assembly during the crucial floor test on March 16, helping BJP coast to a 22-16 win over Congress following an election in which the latter had emerged the single-largest party.

Godinho, a five-term MLA and a Congressman since 1989, joined BJP in December 2016.

After today’s swearing-in ceremony, Parrikar said the new ministers will be allocated portfolios next week. “You can expect the common minimum programme (for the ruling alliance) by April 17,” he added.

While Parrikar holds several key portfolios, including Home and Finance, PWD and Tourism are with Maharashtra Gomantak Party; Town and Country Planning, Water Resources and Housing Board with Goa Forward; and Revenue and Culture departments with Independents. Francis D’Souza, a former Congress leader, holds Urban Development; and another Congress-rebel-turned BJP MLA Pandurang Madkaikar has Power.

