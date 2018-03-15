Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran launches new party — Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam: Highlights

TTV Dhinakaran, beleaguered AIADMK leader and Independent MLA from R K Nagar, on Thursday, launched a new political party — Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam — in Madurai, naming it after the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The party’s flag, which was also unveiled, also has a big image of Jayalalithaa.
The party’s launch comes after the Delhi High Court on March 9 allowed Dhinakaran to use the “pressure cooker” symbol and give a name of his choice for the AIADMK faction led by him.
Nephew of V K Sasikala, Dhinakaran won Chennai’s R K Nagar seat, represented by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, in December. The bypoll was necessitated after Jayalalithaa’s death. He has the support of 22 MLAs.
Last year in August, Sasikala, a close aide of Jayalalithaa, and Dhinakaran were stripped of their posts and expelled from the party following the merger of the two main AIADMK factions under the leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam. The two were also arrested on charges of bribery.
Thousands of supporters have turned up for the party’s launch in Madurai, which recently witnessed the launch of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s party, Makkal Needhi Maiam.
TTV Dhinakaran to launch new party: Highlights
Reacting to TTV Dhinakaran's party launch AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said, "It was basically a mosquito, when it came and when it flew back no one knew, it was a 'shani' over our party which has now gone"
"We will win all upcoming elections from now by using latest name and party flag, we will also try to retrieve the two leaves symbol, till then will use cooker symbol," said TTV Dhinakaran.
The RK Nagar MLA launched his party weeks after actor-politician Kamal Haasan floated his party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' in Madurai. On December 31, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth had announced his decision to enter politics but he is yet to launch a party.
Aiming retrieval of the AMMA party, Dhinakaran said, "Jayalalithaa was the reflection of Anna, MGR and Periyar -- let it be any election. We will be functioning under this name. We will work for the poor and downtrodden, for the farmers and to ensure water in Cauvery."
"Even though 'Chinnamma' isn't here, I am introducing the party's name with her permission and blessings here," said Dhinakaran announcing the party name.
"I'm one of you and i'm contesting for you people,' Mr Dhinakaran says. In the name of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, the true, followers of MGR and Amma have been working," he added.
Dhinakaran announces his new party name, ' Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam' which roughly translates to Amma People's Progress Front. The flag bears the image of Jayalalitha
TTV Dhinakaran reaches Madurai. He begins his speech in Madurai before unveiling party symbol and flag. He aims to retrieve the AIADMK party and two leaves symbol.
The Delhi High Court, on March 9, allowed Dhinakaran's plea for allotment of a common symbol, preferably 'pressure cooker', and a name of his choice for the AIADMK faction led by him.
T T V Dhinakaran, AIADMK (Amma) faction leader had told the Delhi High Court that he needed a temporary name and symbol for his faction till his petition laying claim to the ‘two-leaves’ symbol is decided and submitted three names for his faction.
The names suggested by him for his faction are All India Amma Anna Dhravidar Munnetra Kazhagam, MGR Amma Dravidar Munnetra Kazhagam and MGR Amma Dhravidar Kazhagam.