Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran launches new party — Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam: Highlights

TTV Dhinakaran, beleaguered AIADMK leader and Independent MLA from R K Nagar, on Thursday, launched a new political party — Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam — in Madurai, naming it after the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The party’s flag, which was also unveiled, also has a big image of Jayalalithaa.

The party’s launch comes after the Delhi High Court on March 9 allowed Dhinakaran to use the “pressure cooker” symbol and give a name of his choice for the AIADMK faction led by him.

Nephew of V K Sasikala, Dhinakaran won Chennai’s R K Nagar seat, represented by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, in December. The bypoll was necessitated after Jayalalithaa’s death. He has the support of 22 MLAs.

Last year in August, Sasikala, a close aide of Jayalalithaa, and Dhinakaran were stripped of their posts and expelled from the party following the merger of the two main AIADMK factions under the leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam. The two were also arrested on charges of bribery.

Thousands of supporters have turned up for the party’s launch in Madurai, which recently witnessed the launch of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s party, Makkal Needhi Maiam.

