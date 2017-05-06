Rebel AAP MLA suggests linking Aadhaar with voter id to check fakes

Rebel AAP MLA Devinder Sehrawat on Saturday suggested comparing Aadhaar information with the voter list to delete bogus names. “Voters list that have bogus names. This case is going on at the Supreme Court. If Aadhaar card is linked with voter list then it will sanitise voter list. There will be no duplication. In Delhi, it is said that there are 30-40 lakh bogus voters,” Sehrawat said at inauguration ceremony of NIELIT Bhawan in Dwarka.

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad along with Minister of State for Law and IT PP Chaudhary, and Member of Parliament Parvesh Sahib Singh, was present at the event to inaugurate the new building of IT training body National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT).

The Bijwasan MLA, who has been suspended from Aam Aadmi Party last year, said the Digital India programme is a growth multiplier and implementation of technology has multiple avenues and advantages.

“If you do something different from odd-even scheme, you link mobile phones with Google map then entire Delhi traffic can be regulated and existing roads can be used in a better way. Minister is getting these kinds of things done,” Sehrawat said.

However, officials of Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) present at the event denied any such development.

Sehrawat also said that if some kind of priority can be given to people, whose land have been acquired in his constituency, for training at NIELIT.

The MLA appreciated NIELIT team for the pace at which the NIELIT Bhawan was build.

“It will be record of some sort that this project was conceived and executed in very short period. This shows expertise and involvement of team, management team and leadership,” Sehrawat said.

NIELIT Bhawan has been completed in span of less than two years. The foundation stone for the new facility was laid by Prasad in May 2015.

“If you travel across India, be it state government or central government building, you compare their foundation and inaugural stone. Foundation stone has been laid by one minister, inaugurated by another. This will be first building in Delhi whose foundation stone was laid by the same minister who is inaugurating it,” Prasad said.

He added that Singh informed him that the decision to set-up NIELIT Bhawan was taken in 1998 during Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, possession of land was given under the same government in 2004 but no development took place in next 10 years.

