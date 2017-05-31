Latest News
  • Realty law will force realtors to deliver on promises: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Realty law will force realtors to deliver on promises: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

In Madhya Pradesh, the RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) Act came into effect from May 1.

By: PTI | Bhopal | Published:May 31, 2017 10:34 pm
shivraj singh chouhan, rera act, india news, indian express news Chouhan said RERA would protect consumer rights and ensure a planned development of cities. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Top News

The new realty law will force builders and developers to deliver on promises they make to flat buyers, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said. He said Madhya Pradesh was among the first states to constitute the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) under the law and notify its rules. Chouhan was speaking after dedicating a building that houses the office of state RERA at Bhopal on Wednesday.

After the new law, which mandates constitution of RERA at the state-level, realtors will have to deliver whatever they promise to consumers, he said.

“Builders or developers make several promises during the booking of flat, house or plot but they often don’t keep these promises. They don’t follow rules, which creates problems for consumers. Such practices will stop after the constitution of RERA. Entire transaction would be transparent now,” the chief minister added.

Chouhan said RERA would protect consumer rights and ensure a planned development of cities. “RERA would bring clarity and fair practices that would protect the interests of buyers.”

In Madhya Pradesh, the RERA Act came into effect from May 1.

More Top News

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 31: Latest News