Realtors: Rules will weed out illegal operators, but hike rates

HOME buyers in Maharashtra hope to get some respite from unnecessary delays, as the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, or RERA, comes into force on May 1. However, activists have already red flagged the state government’s move to apparently leave elbow room for realtors. Realtors, on the other hand, say that the Act will result in cost escalation in the real estate sector and will reduce the number of new launches.

Aimed to protect consumers against the delay in real estate projects, realtors will now have to apply to the real estate regulatory authority for registration of projects within three months. The law has a provision of imposing penalties and punitive measures on developers who delay their projects. The central act mandates that all developers need to publish details of their ongoing projects on the RERA website and provide quarterly updates on their progress. Atul Chordia, chairman of the Pune-based Panchshil Group, felt the Act would help consumers differentiate between top real estate firms. “… Buyers will be able to see past offers and schemes, and see their residences as finished global-standard products with service support and life-long value,” he said.

Rohit Gera, managing director at Gera Development Pvt Ltd and vice president of CREDAI, Pune, said that RERA would see a reduction in launches for a short time and an escalation of real estate rates. “The Act will help weed out fly-by-night operators… only well-funded professionals will remain in the business. As the consumer will be assured of the timely delivery and quality of the project, the extra cost will be welcomed by him,” he said.

However, Sachin Kulkarni of Vastushod said RERA would not affect illegal operators too much. “The Authority will only act if a formal complaint is lodged and it might ask the district collector to take action. Illegal operators anyway do not adhere to rules, so this will not affect them at all,” he said. However, Kulkarni also said that the cost of real estate would go up once RERA comes into effect.

The state government has already appointed former IAS officer Gautam Chatterjee as the first real estate regulatory authority and there are talks of setting up offices in areas such as Pune and Nagpur. Housing activists have demanded that more such offices should be set up in the state. However, activist Vijay Kumbhar said the rules passed by the government have shielded the promoter from making public the quarterly details of ongoing projects. This move defeated the very purpose of the act, said the activist. Withholding this information would render the Act toothless and not allow consumers to take action against the builder, said Kumbhar. Ambiguity in terms of RERA’s jurisdiction over projects below 5,000 square feet and reduction of compound interest were also “pro-builder moves,”said the activist.

