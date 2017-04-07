Real life Mowgli? 8-year-old girl raised by monkeys rescued from UP forest

8-year old ‘girl Mowgli’ rescued from the forests of Uttar Pradesh. (Screengrab/ANI) 8-year old ‘girl Mowgli’ rescued from the forests of Uttar Pradesh. (Screengrab/ANI)

Reality and fiction appeared to intertwine with each other in Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh after the villagers found an eight-year-old girl living with a troop of monkeys in the forests. The girl, now being referred to as ‘Girl Mowgl’, based on Rudyard Kipling’s classic novel The Jungle Book, was found by villagers in Motipur range of the forests in January.

According to reports, the young girl was spotted naked with matted hair, sharp ‘claws’ and tanned skin by the locals who informed the police about the strange sighting after which the officials ‘rescued’ the girl. Much like Kipling’s novel’s protagonist Mowgli, the unknown girl was reportedly comfortable amid the wild animals and felt scared in presence of other human beings. A report by news agency PTI says the monkeys gave a tough fight to humans who were trying to rescue the girl, while she herself screamed out loud whenever any human tried to approach her.

The girl was admitted to a hospital in Bahraich for medical treatment. In a statement to PTI, Chief Medical Superintendent DR D K Singh said that the girl has communication issues and screams whenever someone goes near her, which is why it is becoming difficult to treat her. Assistant Superintendent of Police Dinesh Tripathi told PTI that there is no information as to who the girl is and her behaviour indicated that she had been living with monkeys.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Tripathi said that treatment for two months at Bahraich hospital has helped the girl a little. “Now she understands signals and is able to identify the ward boy, nurse and other medical staff. It seems the girl had been abandoned in the forest area at an early age,” he said. According to the report, the child is learning human behaviour quickly, though still continues to walk on all fours. Tripathi told the newspaper that his request to institutionalise the girl to adapt human behaviour was turned down by the authorities.

