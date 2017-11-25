Real estate: Increased size, complexity of projects demand efficient delivery systems

Management teams run the risk of depending solely on project teams for information on large value and crucial capital expenditure. Management teams run the risk of depending solely on project teams for information on large value and crucial capital expenditure.

(By Gurjot Bhatia)

As developers continue to deliver projects to meet stakeholder expectations in a volatile, unpredictable and dynamic market, and debate on how the global economy is trying to emerge from the economic depression, it is probably time for new rules to be written — rules that will govern growth and help gain a foothold in the current scenario.

When we are looking at providing consistent, reliable and efficient project delivery systems, the intent is to minimise surprises. This requires a focused and diligent approach for contract formulation and strategy within a framework of strong governance control and leadership.

As the uniqueness and challenges of each project continues to grow with project owners asking for new, innovative methodologies, the conventional project delivery systems may soon pave the way for a more sustainable approach consolidating areas of strength while alleviating weaknesses. Projects are becoming more complex and are increasing in size and scale.

Management teams run the risk of depending solely on project teams for information on large value and crucial capital expenditure. This has given rise to project-independent governance structures that have evolved from base levels such as site audits, to risk-based internal audits and capital expenditure reviews, and of late, to full-fledged project reviews at particular points in time and / or continuous reviews.

Embedding project controls in the delivery framework, independent project monitoring reviews and oversight of a project could be seen as the basic ingredients for successful delivery which in turn is dependent on a set of skilled resources. Managing teams of skilled resources and often demanding customers can be chaotic enough. Ensuring that you have a regular schedule of expected project deliverables and communication points will definitely help streamline project processes.

And by creating more efficient and more reliable processes, an organisation gives better chances of success to itself as well as the projects they deliver. Consistent, efficient and reliable processes should help stay on-course on a project path. Project success is much more likely if one follows a proven process and utilises efficient and effective communication. This does not eliminate the possibility of making the project delivery interesting by mixing in new technology, some hands-on work when possible, and remaining flexible to adjust as per the project requirements.

The new definition of project success is that a project can exceed its time and cost estimates so long as the client determines that it is successful by whatever criteria they use. In today’s environment, project value is determined by the “recipient” — or client — not the “provider.”

Going forward, the project environment will continue to grow in complexity and efficient project management will require more and more team, stakeholder and executive collaboration. A more hands-on approach precariously balanced with well documented processes is thus the new mantra. On-the-job application of training, tailor-made project approaches, innovative project tools and smarter resource management will be essential for driving projects effectively.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App