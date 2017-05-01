Ready to resolve all bilateral issues with Pakistan including Kashmir: India tells Turkey

India categorically conveyed to Turkey its position that Kashmir was essentially a terrorism issue, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said. (Representational Image) India categorically conveyed to Turkey its position that Kashmir was essentially a terrorism issue, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said. (Representational Image)

India on Monday categorically told Turkey that it is ready to resolve all bilateral issues with Pakistan including Kashmir, which it said is essentially due to cross-border terrorism.

India’s clear message came amid suggestion from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for a multilateral dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue.

India categorically conveyed to Turkey its position that Kashmir was essentially a terrorism issue, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

He also said India told Turkey it is ready to resolve all bilateral issues with Pakistan, including Kashmir.

The spokesperson was asked about Erdogan’s suggestion of multilateral dialogue to resolve the issue.

In an interview to a TV channel, Erdogan had said, “We should not allow more casualties to occur (in Kashmir). By having a multilateral dialogue, (in which) we can be involved, we can seek ways to settle the issue once and for all.”

The remarks are contrary to the position of India, which maintains that the Jammu and Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter between it and Pakistan, and that there is no scope for a third party mediation.

