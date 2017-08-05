Ready to implement suggestions to tackle rising litigations: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Express Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Express Photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state government is prepared to implement suggestions given by the judiciary for changes in policy to tackle the issue of increasing litigation and backlog of cases in courts. He was speaking at the inauguration of a two-day national conference on ‘Neo Challenges in Litigations – Role of the State’ here.

Deliberating on the issue of land acquisition, he said enhancement of compensation for land acquired has placed a heavy burden on Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) and Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA). “As a result, the state government has been forced to resort to taking loans to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees. This is a challenge for the state government. In view of this, the Haryana Government has not acquired any land during the last 33 months of its tenure,” Khattar said.

“We will acquire land only with the consent of farmers,” he said. Haryana Advocate General Baldev Raj Mahajan, said the national conference was aimed at decreasing litigation, making courts paperless and ensuring computerisation of all data.

Those present on the occasion included Supreme Court Judge, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Sanjay Karol, Judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal and Justice Surya Kant and representatives of the judiciary from 25 states.

