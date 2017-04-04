Ready to help Ram temple talks: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute should be resolved through dialogue between the two parties. The newly appointed Chief Minister also said that the crackdown on meat sellers in Uttar Pradesh was not his action, but his government was just following the National Green Tribunal’s 2015 order. In an interview to the Organiser and Panchajanya weekly, Adityanath said he had asked his “entire cabinet to take a good look at what all has happened in the last 15 years”.

The Chief Minister did not elaborate on this. “As the government is not party to it, the two parties in contention should have a dialogue and resolve the matter. If any help of the state government is needed we are ready to provide it,” Adityanath said. He added: “We would request both the sides to re-establish dialogue and resolve the matter.”

On the state’s history of communal riots, the new Chief Minister blamed it on the attitude of the Samajwadi Party government. “The government was in the wrong hands. When the government protects those indulging in communal riots and honours them as well, it is obvious that they will feel emboldened,” he said, adding that he had told the officials that criminals should be dealt with sternly. “There should be no discrimination. If there is any complaint on that count, we will fix responsibility,” he added.

He said he had asked the officials to make Uttar Pradesh’s roads “pothole-free” by June 15 and there would be a big campaign for it. Referring to the reactions to his appointment as Chief Minister, Adityanath said there were “many misconceptions” created about him. “Many people say I am saffron-clad, so there are many in the country who are averse to saffron. In fact, all those people who had been insulting the tradition and culture of the country in the name of secularism and appeasement, and have been threatening the security of the country are feeling threatened now… It is natural they would make adverse observations. But we don’t care about it. Our work will speak for us,” he said.

The CM said he and his government would win hearts of all sections of people with their style of working. Stressing that the protection of the rashtra would be his main dharma, Adityanath said the BJP would provide a corruption-free administration and get rid of goonda raj. “We have started making plans for this and you will see their impact in the next two months,” he said.

According to him, his government’s crackdown on meat sellers was in line with the NGT order in 2015 and the Supreme Court in 2017 which have given “many adverse observations on illegal butcher houses in the state and given certain directions “to the state”. “We have just followed those instructions… No legal operator will be harassed.”

